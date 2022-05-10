Finding a MacBook Pro in the coming months is going to be really hard

Share

Apple is facing a shipping delay issue for 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, the sole supplier of these products is resuming production.

According to new information from Digitimes, Quanta providerwhich makes the MacBook Pro, is long overdue due to past lockdowns in China. Production is only now resuming 30% at the Shanghai plant. One of the problems is that being a single supplier, they cannot find a way to return to normality, despite the fact that the closures ended a month ago.

Finding a MacBook Pro will be a problem in the coming weeks

Both MacBook Pro models, 14-inch and 16-inch, are affected. The Taiwan-based provider indicatedthrough its Vice President CC Leung, They hope to increase the operation by up to 50%. While this is happening, mid-term assemblers are resuming normal operation of their production lines but are facing component supply issues.

On the other hand, Apple customers have been waiting for their products for several months. For example, in the United States, the available pre-configured 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro options have an estimated delivery date from June 29 to July 14.

Other latest products like the Mac Studio has better availability, deliverable from May 17. In other models there is no problem except for the Mac Pro if there is an established configuration that could make them deliver these equipment until June.

Apple is analyzing alternatives to speed up shipments

Those from Cupertino are changing maritime transport to air transport to have a greater margin of time due to the logistical issue in China. Digitimes reports that only a limited number of shipments have been changed on transportation issues.

Lastly, it should be noted that Apple has already warned that lockdown and component shortages will lead to low product supply as the year progresses. and the demand is increasing. This was announced by Luca Maestri, CFO of Apple, in the quarterly call where they announce the company’s fiscal results. Apple’s upcoming June quarter earnings could be bad, not because of the sales issue but because of the lack of products. From delivering record results to a downturn due to an external issue.

