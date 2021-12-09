Finding PS5 is still difficult, but on the other hand you can find a … Game Station 5 ?!

Since it was launched last November 2020, PlayStation 5 has not lived a single moment without a shortage of supplies. Demand far exceeds supply, by admission of the same Sony, and the semiconductor crisis that makes it difficult to have the components available to assemble the consoles has further complicated things.

Let’s also add that we have been in the midst of a worldwide pandemic for almost two years, that normal in-store sales are a mirage and that online sales are often stormed by touts who hope to resell the consoles they manage to grab at a higher price. .

We do not know if and how this can console you, in case you are among those who have not managed to get your hands on a PS5, but know that at least there are the Game Station 5. Assuming you want one, sure.

Size aside, here we are!

We know that there is a market that looks to the design of the “main” consoles to propose imitations, under the body of which retrogaming machines are hidden on which many classic video games, usually 8-bit, play. In short, if you have also heard of the PolyStation, here we are faced with a new descendant.

It comes from the Chinese market – and you can also find several models on the well-known retailer AliExpress, which also ships to Italy – and is, as we said, a console that incorporates in all respects the look of the real PS5, beyond the fact of being significantly smaller, slightly larger than the two included USB controllers.

However, if the body, complete with wings to wrap the central body, is faithful to the Sony counterpart of the latest generation, we notice how the controllers seem to recall the originals of PlayStation, before the advent of the original DualShock.

Below, you can see it up close in an unboxing video.

Naaah there’s no way, imagine the kid opening his gift like that pic.twitter.com/423hbamxWB – / Elden Ring Collector Haver / (@MMoujaddidi) December 5, 2021

The prices of this console wannabe which draws without even hiding it too much PS5 they range from around 20 to 30 euros, as it turns out.

The video game market has undergone several changes in the last two years and the launch of the new consoles was certainly one of the most difficult we have seen, precisely for logistical reasons. But there is something that never changes – and no, it’s not war, dear Fallout: are the imitation consoles that, from generation to generation, always pull some smiles. Unless someone gives it to you by mistaking it for a real PS5, of course.