Finds stolen and recovered on display at the Consulate in New York, one intended to Kim Kardashian

To the Consulate General of Italy in New YorkOn Wednesday 15 December, the ceremony for the delivery of numerous archaeological finds recovered from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in cooperation with the Carabinieri Command for Cultural Heritage was held. And for the occasion it was opened an exhibition of some of the most significant finds at the Consulate General and the Institute of Culture.

“They are pieces of our history that go back to 2500 years ago”Said Consul General Fabrizio Di Michele in presenting the architects of this recovery: the Attorney General, Cyrus Vance Jr and the Commander of the Carabinieri of the Heritage Protection Unit Gen. Roberto Riccardi.

The pieces are recovered about 200, and 40 are on display between the Consulate and the Institute of Culture. As the Director of the IIC, Fabio Finotti said, the fact that there are expressions of Greek art together with Etruscan and Latin ones represent the multiplicity of Italian culture, an expression of the Mediterranean.

After the signing ceremony for the return of the archaeological finds of immense value stolen from Italy, precisely belonging to the Etruscan culture, from Magna Graecia and from the Roman era, General Roberto Riccardi answered the questions of The voice.

In the ranking of countries that cooperate with Italy in recovering stolen works, the United States where they are?

“They are certainly among the first in the standings because there is the will, competence and also the possibility. Of course these things can be done if there are laws that allow it and then, with the United States of America there are all favorable conditions. Then there are reports of decades of friendship, so the obstacles are overcome quickly. “

Of the 200 pieces recovered is a story that still has not said, something new?

“There are many pieces among those that we bring back to Italy. There is a portion of the sculpture that was directed to Kim Kardashian that was identified thanks to a collaboration with customs… We take information in many ways ”.

But how did Kim Kardashian react to the recovery of this object?

“She probably gave the job of buying art to furnish her residence, so there is someone else who has taken care of it for her”.

Lhe is then the cheated party, did he not know that the object was stolen?

“This is still under investigation.”

General, you were among the first in Italy to be an elite force known abroad… Do you also train in the world for other countries?

“We do a lot of training. We carry out courses for the organization of African Unity, for the Italo Latin American Institute, for Israelis and Palestinians in Jerichow, for the Horn of Africa in Djibouti… We have constant requests. The Far East is also now requesting this form of support ”.

This elite force that you command of the Carabinieri, is a force that gives pride to Italy, to the government, to the institutions and to all Italians … But if you were to make a wish, there would be something missing in your strength that you have. still you need?

“We were the first to be born in the world and we have recovered from ’69 to now, more than three million cultural heritage. You can not ask for much more, but we want to be able to be able to recover three million over the next decades. “

At the edge of the presentation, we put some questions also to Discrict Attorney of Manhattan Cyrus Vance:

She said she is glad that this recovery was also made for the Italian children who are returned part of their historical and cultural identity. But for US institutions and all Americans, that has meant the return of these artifacts stolen from Italy?

“I think in America you can not have two standards of justice, one for us and one for the world. If stealing and trafficking stolen art is a crime in Italy, it is obviously also in America and it must be dealt with by the authorities prepared to fight this crime. There are international standards that go protrette. As an American I am happy to return these works to the Italian people, it is the right thing to do. If the opposite happened, that some work with an important historical significance for the USA was stolen from the country appeared in an Italian museum, I am sure that the Italian authorities would behave in the same way “.

What was really difficult in the recovery of these finds?

“The difficulties still exist, are persistent. But we must never give up and continue to investigate“.

Even when VIPs are involved, don’t the investigations stop? We heard that one of the works was intended for Kim Kardashian …

“We have just stolen more than 100 works from a very famous collector. No matter how powerful you can be. Even if the evidence shows that the works were not known to have been stolen, they must still be returned, whether it is a superstar, a famous gallery, a museum or a simple citizen ”.

Last question: in two weeks ending his tenure, the next adventure will be a political candidate, maybe in Washington?

“The next step for me is to be a lawyer. I will be a private citizen. I hope I can deal with international issues. My ambition has never been to be a politician, even though I had to run and campaign to become a Manhattan District Attorney. I will leave the government policy to others that respect, but in the next chapter of my life I see myself as a private citizen ”.