Findus, news at the supermarket: vegan sticks arrive

Important news coming regarding the Findus poles. Watch out for the supermarket shelves because what you will find will leave you speechless.

Fish, meat, fruit, vegetables and so on and so forth. There are so many food products to choose from whenever we go to the supermarket. Available in various shapes and sizes, many are apparently identical, only to be revealed in fact not to be so.

Among the most known and appreciated products, thanks to which we can set our tables, there are undoubtedly the Findus sticks. Precisely the latter are ready to be the protagonists of an important novelty that will leave you speechless. Here’s what’s going on.

Findus sticks, eye on supermarket shelves: vegan turn

Real breakthrough in the house Findus which is ready to amaze everyone with a novelty that will certainly not go unnoticed. According to what reported by liberoquotidiano.it, in fact, soon, in addition to the traditional fish sticks, we could also find the version vegetable, based on rice flakes “with an ocean flavor“.

A choice, that of the leading frozen food company of the Nomad Foods group, aimed at following the growth of vegan consumption. The new sticks will be able to reproduce the flavor of the well-known Findus fish sticks, but made from rice. A decision that falls within the scope of the line Green Cuisine, launched by Findus just over a year ago, registering excellent results in a short time.

Thanks to Green Cuisine, in fact, the group already controls the 26% of the market for vegetarian products in Italy. A turnover which, according to forecasts, should reach 200 million by 2025. For the Findus, leader in the pre-fried and frozen fish sector, this is a real breakthrough.

A clear demonstration of how important it is always to pay attention to customer requests and their needs. All turning an eye to concern all‘environment and sustainability. About Green Cuisine, as stated by Steven Libermann, general manager Findus Italia, as reported by Il Sole 24 ore:

“We are investing heavily in terms of research and development on this brand and we have the ambition to reach, at Group level, a turnover of 200 million euros with Green Cuisine by 2025 and to go from 2.5 billion to 3 billion in turnover, also including fish and vegetables, which represent the core business of the company“.