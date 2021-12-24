Fine for merchants and professionals who do not accept card payments: starting from 2023

What started as an amendment ended up right in article 19-ter during the conversion of Legislative Decree 151/21 (Recovery): commercial operators and professionals who from 1 January 2023 they will not accept payments by credit or debit card, of any amount, they may be sanctioned.

The novelty is aimed at combating tax evasion: merchants will no longer be able to prevent users from paying any amount, even low, with a credit or debit card. The obligation to have a POS was established in June 2014; but a penalty had never been set for non-compliance with this obligation, thus creating a hole in the application of the legislation: without a penalty for not installing a POS, compliance was in vain.

The penalty is equal to 30 euros plus 4% of the value of the rejected transaction.

The first discussions had proposed to establish the sanctions starting from January 1, 2022. When the decree was converted, it was decided to provide an additional month of waiting before the introduction of the fines.