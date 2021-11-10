fine of 2.42 billion euros confirmed by the EU Court – Nerd4.life

Business

fine of 2.42 billion euros confirmed by the EU Court

Zach Shipman11 hours ago
The Court of the European Union rejected the appeal of Google against the fine decided by the European Commission for abusing its dominant position to benefit the Google Shopping price comparison service, thus confirming the fine of 2.42 billion euros previously established.

The fine was imposed in 2017 after a seven-year European Antitrust investigation, which showed that the search engine had favored its price comparison service to the detriment of the competition, thus creating an illegal advantage.

Specifically, the competitors were almost never reported on the first page of the results, the ones that are most taken into consideration by users. According to research at the time of the Commission, first page results earn 95% of clicks, second page results only 1%. For this reason, Google allegedly “abused its dominant position on the search market to promote its shopping comparison service, downgrading that of its competitors”, stated Margrethe Vestager, EU Commissioner for Competition in 2017.

Subsequently Google appealed against the decision of the EU Commission, but as already mentioned the Court of the European Union rejected the appeal thus confirming the very high fine of 2.42 billion euros.

