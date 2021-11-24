fine of 200 million in Italy for violations of competition (updated) – Nerd4.life

Amazon and Apple were sentenced to pay one total fine of 200 million euros in Italy, precisely 68.7 million for Amazon and 134.5 million for Apple, due to a violation of the rules on competition.

Update: Below is the official position of Amazon on the matter:

“We deeply disagree with the decision of the Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) and intend to appeal. The sanction imposed is disproportionate and unjustified.



We reject the AGCM’s considerations that Amazon benefits from the exclusion of sales partners from the store, as our business model is based on their success. Thanks to the agreement with Apple, Italian customers can find the latest Apple and Beats products on our store, benefiting from a catalog that has more than doubled, with better offers and faster shipping.”

The company also explains that thanks to the agreement with Apple, the catalog of Apple products has more than doubled on Amazon.it, especially with reference to the most iconic products such as iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, with the percentage of products delivered via fast. -track (i.e. with delivery promise typically within 2 days) increased from 25% in 2018 to 74% in 2020.

Amazon says it is pleased with Apple’s recent decision to increase the number of Apple Authorized Resellers who can sell Apple and Beats products on Amazon across Europe, as this results in a greater selection of products available to customers.

In addition, Amazon claims to represent less than 1% of the global retail market and that there are larger retailers in all countries in which it operates. This also applies to Italy, where there are large marketplaces and retail chains of consumer electronics products, active both online and offline.

According to estimates provided by the company, sales partners account for approximately 60% of all physical product sales in the store and that on average a sale by a third-party seller is more profitable for Amazon than a registered retail. by Amazon itself.