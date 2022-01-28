fine of 750,000 euros for the sale of PS5 in bundles – Nerd4.life

GameStop was sanctioned by Agcom with a fine of 750,000 euros for some sales practices, in particular as regards the sale of PS5 in bundleor the famous packages that force users to buy various other products along with the console, in order to get it.

The practice, certainly not appreciated by all users, was reported to Federconsumatori, and from this the question started: this management of the PS5 sales in bundle was deemed irregular by Agcomwhich has decided to fine GameStop for 750,000 euros.

As we all know, this practice has taken hold in particular with the sale of PS5, also given its difficult availability for the shortage of stockswhich has allowed various retailers to do some good and bad times on the management of the few units on the market, forcing buyers to submit to various impractical practices.

However, the Agcom investigation went deeper: “Based on an exchange of company emails in March 2021”, we read in the documents relating to the sanction, “It appears that GameStop has proceeded to accept pre-orders (already paid) for the PS5 console beyond the quantities available to you“.

This would be the element that triggered the action of Agcom against GameStop in particular, given that for the rest the practice of bundles, in particular with PS5, is now widespread also at various other retailers.

PS5, an example of a forced bundle to purchase the console

There would therefore be more behind the decision, not just the practice itself: according to the findings of the Authority, it seems that orders have strongly increased in the last year with the release of the next gen consoles, with an increase that however does not took into account the actual availability of the products and in particular of PS5.

In 2020 alone (the year in which the next gen consoles came out, but only in the last two months) 15,000 registered canceled orders even if already paid. Compounding the issue is the fact that GameStop charged products at the time of purchase and not shipping, which could cause problems with refunds and the right of withdrawal. This led to various complications such as having to go to the store to cancel orders, however, caused by the lack of stock in the warehouse.

Some aspects then improved in the following months, but it was these additional complications and unclear practices that triggered the fine of Agcom in particular. According to Federconsumatori, the chain “disseminated inaccurate and misleading information on the actual availability of products sold online and on the relative prices”, and also “imposed the purchase of accessory products in forced combination (bundle) and the unilateral cancellation and discretionary of orders placed “, often with problems detected in after-sales assistance, according to the institution.