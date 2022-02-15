fine to 4 zeros even if you respect the thresholds

The ATM is undergoing a significant transformation and it is time to understand what citizens risk and what changes.

Consumer protection associations are by no means happy with the many negative news coming to the ATM.

First the commissions shortly will triple. In fact, for those who do not withdraw from an ATM of their bank today there are commissions equal to € 0.49. And we don’t even pay them all the time, but it depends on the case. However, with the new regulation requested by Bancomat Spa from the competition authority, the new commissions for the withdrawal will be really heavy. In fact, we are even talking about € 1.50 as the maximum threshold. Withdrawing from a branch of another bank is something very normal that we all do a little bit, but with the new regulations it must really be avoided.

Salty commissions and thresholds

In short, when we go to withdraw from an ATM that is not of our bank we will have a surprise commission that can even reach € 1.50. Moreover, ATMs are fewer and fewer because banks are desperate to cut costs and therefore it becomes increasingly difficult to find the ATM of our institution. Suffice it to say that there are now thousands of small Italian municipalities in which there is not even an ATM. But the most paradoxical situation is that, moreover, it makes Italians risk even very high fines is that relating to the thresholds.

Very high fines: be careful

The ATM withdrawal threshold remains at € 1500. Therefore nothing changes compared to previous years. Yet if you withdraw between 1000 and € 1500 even though you are doing something lawful and possible, you risk being reported to the tax authorities. In fact, the new maximum threshold for the use of cash is equal to € 1000. Exceeding € 1000, there is a risk of penalties of up to € 50,000. The paradox is that whoever withdraws, for example, € 1100 is not necessarily guaranteed to do so to make a cash payment of the same amount. Maybe he has to make several payments in cash and wants to keep a certain amount in his wallet.

Yet the fact of having withdrawn this sum may be the subject of a request for clarification by the bank and even be considered an indication of a probable violation of the new cash thresholds. Therefore it is particularly important to pay attention to the moment not only of the withdrawal but also of the payment which can give rise to the same problems.