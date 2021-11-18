Fineco current accounts, that diktat ‘Invest or I’ll close your account’. End of the Antitrust proceeding: this is what will be reimbursed. The BTP chance

Remember the announcement on Fineco current accounts, who had shocked the world of finance and especially of account holders?

In the last few hours, the announcement of the Antitrust has arrived, or of theCompetition and Market Authority, relating to the closure of the “preliminary investigation initiated on 1 April last against the company FinecoBank SpA for an alleged unfair commercial practice”.

“The credit institution – reads the official note – with a letter dated 18 March 2021, he had in fact communicated to the holders of current accounts a change in the relationship according to which, in the presence of a liquidity balance equal to or greater than 100,000 euros and in the absence of investments or loans linked to the account, he could have terminated the relationship “.

Following the initiation of that procedure, the Authority announced that it had “accepted the commitments presented by FinecoBank to resolve this critical issue” specifying that “among these, the one according to which the company will not exercise the withdrawal in the case of account holders without an account in another credit institution, who would suffer to the maximum extent the effects of the termination of the relationship “.

And, “in the event that account holders without another current account, following the letter of March, had already made loans or investments, FinecoBank will refund the fees paid for the execution of investment orders and will grant the possibility of repaying the loans without charges or penalties “.

A victory for savings in themselves, and not for necessarily managed savings, which seem to have become, more than the normal traditional banking activity, the new diktat of the banks. Diktat in a certain sense understandable, given that the banks are in any case companies that answer to their shareholders, and which therefore obviously aspire to achieve a certain profitability.

From Fineco style message ‘Invest or I’ll close your account’. And there was also ING shock

But that message in style ‘Invest, or I’ll close your account ‘ he had frozen several account holders, who had suddenly felt stripped even of theirs right to leave money in the bank, without necessarily doing something about it.

And what about the other shock ing?

ING says goodbye to cash in Italy. After an interest rate blow to Conto Arancio customers, the bank will close all its ATMs and automatic teller machines

It all started when the digital bank led by CEO Alessandro Foti had communicated by letter to its customers that it would make use of the right to close inactive customer accounts.

The information advised customers that, starting from May 18, the bank would have the right to terminate the current account relationship if at the time of withdrawal and in the previous 3 months they had occurred at the same time three conditions: 1) presence in the account of an average liquidity balance for a value equal to or greater than 100 thousand euros; 2) absence of any form of financing, even if already granted but not used, with the exception of credit cards; 3) absence of any form of investment in managed or administered savings products.

Blame the negative interest rates inaugurated by the ECB, the boom liquidity poured into banks in general, the rush of account holders to inflate the savings deposited in the institutions, instead of spending money, in times of Covid-19 crisis.

“The further reduction of the 1-month Euribor rate – wrote Fineco – not dependent on the bank’s decision-making sphere, and the prospect that it will remain at these levels for an even longer period of time have determined, among other effects, an unfavorable impact on the liquidity management activity, with particular reference to that deposited by customers in the current account (especially if for long periods), making it even more onerous for the bank “.

Finecobank and current account drainage: Castagna’s explanation

A real case had broken out: account holders suddenly woke up with the awareness that the money delivered to the credit institutions became, by the mere fact of being parked, and staying there, without being used in any financial product, a ballast for the banks. A ballast of which they were ‘guilty’ and which for this they would have to pay.

At the same time, the UniCredit blow came, which at the end of March sent a letter to customers complete with a “proposal for unilateral modification” of the My Genius contract, which involved a fee increase up to + 70% on some current accounts.

He had also spoken about the issue and the concern of Italian account holders Giuseppe Castagna, Chief Executive Officer of Banco BPM, during an episode of the Economic soup by Nicola Porro, consulted not only by the conductor Porro also by Leopoldo Gasbarro, Managing Director of Wall Street Italy.

Castagna had illustrated the situation bloodletting current accounts looking at it both from the side of account holders and from that of banks.

Now, the FinecoBank case is closed, with the bank which has undertaken to meet the needs of account holders and the AGCM Authority which has accepted the commitments presented.

In the statement of the legal authority also that:

“FinecoBank will offer customers interactive online courses to increase their knowledge and skills on the advantages and disadvantages deriving from maintaining liquidity on current accounts. It will then implement an IT system for daily reporting of customers for which the relevant conditions for the purpose of withdrawal will be met (liquidity equal to or greater than 100,000 euros and absence of investments or loans linked to the account).

Current accounts: the commitments undertaken by Fineco. And the BTP opportunity

The bank will illustrate to customers thus identified, objectively and without promotional purposes, different options to avoid withdrawal:

the individual re-negotiation of current account costs according to predefined price lists and without discrimination.

the free transfer of excess stock to any customer accounts in other credit institutions.

the use of excess inventory for the free purchase of Italian government bonds, which can be sold free of charge, or for the purchase of financial instruments (shares, bonds, equity investments in Exchange Traded Fund and / or other UCIs) through the Fineco online platform independently or through the support of a financial advisor of the bank. In considering the different options, the credit institution will make it clear to customers that they are entitled to use these services without having to sign additional contracts or invest in funds or other products and services offered by Fineco or other group companies.

In addition, the bank will clarify to customers that will not withdraw from the contract for a period of 90 days since they were contacted; time available to the customer to choose the solution that best suits their needs among those presented.

Finally, FinecoBank will advertise – with clear and intuitive graphic methods – all the commitments undertaken on its website and customers, in the next bank statement, will be invited to consult the page of the bank’s website dedicated to ‘Account Conditions’ to view the commitments.