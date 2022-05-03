Fined because not vaccinated. But she died in 2004

Sanctioned because she did not submit to the vaccine anti-Covid, mandatory for over 50s. The revenue agency communicated the provision to a woman from the province of Nuoro who actually had a valid reason for not having gone to the vaccination center: that of being dead in 2004. The surreal bureaucratic error it took place in the Sardinian municipality of Lula and was reported by the relatives of the deceased lady, who received a registered letter that advised them of the 100 euro fine imposed on their spouse.

As the local chronicles report, the lady Maria Sedda – recipient of the sanction – had disappeared when she was not even 38 years old. To receive the incredible communication on the non-fulfillment of thevaccination obligation it was the daughter Antonella, who together with her father had to turn to a lawyer to unravel the bureaucratic mess. Yes, because now – from a formal point of view – the woman’s family members will probably have to provide a death certificate to ask for the deceased to be removed from the lists still held by the public administration.

The communication of the sanction from 100 euros, according to what we learn, it was received on March 9 last year by the relatives of the deceased woman. For weeks, in fact, the revenue agency has begun to send letters to no-vax citizens over 50 who have not complied with the vaccination obligation set for their age group. The lists of irregular persons from this point of view were provided by the Ministry of Health: it would be an audience of 1.8 million people over 50, of which about 800 thousand have recovered from Covid. The latter, in particular, to avoid the fine will have to contact the ASL and justify the reason for their lack of vaccine.

But clearly this is not the case with Mrs Sedda either, hit by a real bureaucratic error. A similar episode had been recorded in recent weeks in Naples, where the fine for the deserted vaccine had been delivered to a woman who disappeared in an accident in 1999.