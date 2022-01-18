fines and exemptions from February

In Austria, the vaccination obligation for citizens over the age of 18 will start from 1 February. On Thursday, Parliament should give the green light to the bill, which provides for fines for those who do not vaccinate. Chancellor Nehammer: “It is not a battle between vaccinated and unvaccinated but the best guarantee for us to live together in freedom”.

In Austria the vaccination obligation for those over 18 is about to start. From February, fines and penalties will be issued for all those who will not be vaccinated as confirmed by the Chancellor Karl Nehammer. The provision, the first of its kind to come into force in Europe, will therefore apply to citizens over the age of 18, and not from the age of 14 as it was originally planned. The bill, which the government intends to pass in Parliament next Thursday, “is designed in such a way as to respond to the flexibility of the virus”, Nehammer specified, adding that “this it is not a battle between vaccinated and unvaccinated“but rather” it is the best guarantee for us to live together in freedom. “But how will we proceed?

In a first phase, the authorities will send letters to families to inform them of the new rules. They will be exempt from the vaccination obligation pregnant women and people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, including who has recovered from Covid in the last six months. Then, from mid-March, the police will start checking people’s vaccination status during routine checks. At that point, those who are unable to produce proof of vaccination will be asked in writing to do so and otherwise they will be fined up to 600 euros. If the authorities find that progress is still insufficient, they will send reminders to people who remain unvaccinated, the chancellor went on to explain; and if that still doesn’t work, people will be given a vaccination appointment and will be fined again if they don’t show up. The fines could reach 3,600 euros. But there is no prison in case of non-compliance.

A commission composed of at least two medical and two legal experts will then report to the government and parliament every three months on the progress of vaccination. Parts of the legislation could be suspended by the Minister of Health, with the approval of a parliamentary committee, if, for example, future variants were milder or if experts said that vaccination is no longer the way forward, the minister for health clarified. constitutional question, Karoline Edtstadler. At present, 71.6% of the population in Austria are fully vaccinated (in total, 8.9 million inhabitants), still below the Western European average.