Fines are triggered for no vax over 50: this is what happens

They thought they had gotten away with it but that’s not the case: after a month and a half from the entry into force of the vaccination obligation (February 15) for the over 50s, the first fines to the no vax who still decided not to get vaccinated. In fact, the first 200 thousand notices were delivered to the Italian Post Office which will send the letters from Monday 4 April.

Who will receive the penalties

The numbers show that almost two million Italians are about to receive the fine from 100 euros for failing to comply with the immunization obligation imposed by the Draghi government with the decree of last January 7 which gave a few weeks to comply by starting the anti-Covid vaccination cycle. As the Courier service, the entry into force of the fines is dated 1 February while the obligation of the super green pass for workers (vaccine or recovery) became mandatory, as mentioned, on 15 February. The penalty for those who did not join was suspension from the job and frozen salary even without the risk of dismissal. Even with the end of the state of emergency (31 March), the vaccination obligation will still remain in force until 15 June: the only difference is that over 50s are now allowed to go to work even with a negative swab (green pass base).

10 days to comply

From now on, therefore, the Fisco and the Ministry of Health will send the letters by post. Vaccination obligation from 1st February means the entire immunization cycle extended also to the booster (booster or third dose, if you prefer). The fines, however, will follow the classic vaccination calendar and the indications of the ministry. In practice, those who immunized late will have a penalty different by those who have had a problem with the day set for vaccination and by those who have recovered: three different situations and three different sanctions. The only way to get away with it is to have your doctor exempt, through a certificate, which demonstrates how that subject cannot be vaccinated for health reasons. The exact number of Italians who are entitled to this certificate is not known: whoever receives the notice, however, will have 10 days to communicate their position to the ASL: once the deadlines have expired, the Revenue Agency will proceed with the payment folder notification.

The lists sent to the Inland Revenue