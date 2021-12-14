fines for merchants who refuse

With the arrival of the new year, the penalties for those who prohibit customers from paying ATMs will be tightened. What the House Budget Commission has established

There transition towards i electronic payments it goes on rather quickly also in Beautiful country. A further step could come in 2022 through some rather important decisions to that effect.

There Budget Commission of the House approved two amendments to the decree law Pnnr which provide for penalties for those who do not accept payments by debit or credit cards for the sale of products and for professional services.

ATM payment: this is what happens if the shopkeeper refuses

Practically, from January 1st, those who refuse transactions with traceable means for any reason will be 30 euros to which 4% of the value of the sale will be added of the good or service for which payment by card or debit card was denied.

This is a measure aimed at increasingly contrasting thetax evasion generated byomitted invoicing and from failure to issue receipts. So, a novelty that was actually already in the air for some time. In fact, even the Conte government he had similar ideas on the subject.

If on the one hand there is the satisfaction from the politicians who strongly wanted the measure (Rebecca Frassini of the Lega and Stefano Fassina of Leu) on the other hand they arose several controversies. Particularly the deputy and leader of Forza Italia in the Productive Activities Commission Luca Squeri expressed his doubts about the provision.

In his opinion the fines for non-acceptance of ATM payments they are unfair. A sort of sting after a period of proven difficulty that they had to face owners of various businesses.

For their part merchants are not opposed to the use of the Pos. However, some problems need to be resolved inherent in the costs associated with the tools to use it, above all bank commissions. Furthermore, a solution must be found regarding the Internet connections. Not all places can use these technological tools due to signal malfunctions.