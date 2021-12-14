Fines for those who do not accept the ATM: this is where the Pos and the penalties will be mandatory

Double hit against tax evasion and to speed up digital payments. Fines arrive for those who do not accept payments for any amount by debit and credit cards. While from next January 1st the threshold for cash expenses will go from 2 thousand to one thousand euros. The first change is foreseen in a bipartisan amendment to the Recovery decree law being examined by the Budget Committee of the Chamber and reformulated by the speakers on the basis of the proposals of Stefano Fassina (Leu) and Rebecca Frassini (Lega). The second move, on the other hand, is foreseen in the tax decree of two years ago which had already raised the threshold for …

Double hit against tax evasion and to speed up digital payments. Here come the fines for those who do not accept payments for any amount by debit and credit cards. While from next January 1st the the threshold for cash expenses goes from 2 thousand to one thousand euros. The first change is foreseen in a bipartisan amendment to the Recovery decree law being examined by the Budget Committee of the Chamber and reformulated by the speakers on the basis of the proposals of Stefano Fassina (Leu) and Rebecca Frassini (Lega). The second move, on the other hand, is foreseen in the tax decree of two years ago which had already raised the threshold for cash to 2 thousand euros for the whole of 2021. On the other hand, traders should be “pardoned” by the payment of the Tosa-Cosap, the tax on the tables. We will have to see if the discount will last six or only three months.

L’ATM obligation it had already been included in the tax decree linked to the 2020 maneuver, but then, at the last moment, it was removed. The new version of the provision provides that all merchants must accept payment by electronic money for any amount, even a minimum. In short, you can also pay for a cup of coffee by credit or debit card. In one of the first versions, the obligation established a minimum threshold of 30 euros, which was then reduced to 5 euros. Now this limit also disappears. While, as far as commissions are concerned, almost all banks already reimburse 100% transaction commissions up to 5 euros.

The obligation concerns traders, artisans, restaurant businesses, professionals who practice on their own and have a direct relationship with the customer (for example: lawyers, notaries, accountants, doctors) and accommodation businesses such as hotels, B & Bs and farmhouses. Everyone must have a Pos enabled with at least one type of credit or debit card. Anyone who refuses electronic payment risks one minimum penalty of 30 euros, increased by 4% of the value of the transaction for which payment acceptance was refused.

The eyes of the taxpayers are also focused on the economic maneuver. The extension of the deadline for tax bills and scrapping is still heavily in the balance. The dowry of 875 million decided by the government is not enough to meet the demands of the parties that hope to bring it to at least 1 billion euros. Among the news of the last hour, the hypothesis of a non-repayable refreshment for car dealers. Instead, work is being done on the elimination of the Isee roof at 25 thousand euros for the owners of houses who would like to take advantage of the 110% Superbonus. The facility is expected to be usable until 2025 in areas affected by earthquakes.

In the same decree, however, the navigator node remains open. The speakers inserted a six-month extension with the proposal that the Regions should take over from Anpal by ‘saving’ the 2,500 workers at risk. Fd’I, however, does not like the idea and neither does the League, which counter-proposed that the Ministry of Labor should directly take charge of the professional figures born with citizenship income.