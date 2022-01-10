Fines for those who refuse debit and credit cards: everything changes

Change everything. The start of sanctions for businesses, shopkeepers and professionals who refuse to charge customers by credit or debit card has been postponed for one year. They no longer leave in 2022. The start date has been moved to January 2023. And so all those who still do not have a POS, or refuse any type of electronic payment, can sleep peacefully for another twelve months.

The provision that establishes the postponement is contained in an amendment to the Recovery decree, converted into law at the end of December and published in the Official Gazette on 29 December. The fines remain those already provided previously, namely: 30 euros, plus 4% of the value of the transition. The sanction will be imposed on all those who, already at present, should accept electronic payments.

The aim of the electronic payments regulation is to encourage the use of credit or debit cards or traceable services to combat tax evasion. According to the law, electronic payments must be accepted by both commercial operators and professionals such as doctors, taxi drivers or plumbers. With the fine of 30 euros plus 4% on transactions, if a shopkeeper refuses a payment of 50 euros, he would pay an amount of 32 euros. The higher the cost of the refused purchase with payment via pos, the more the fine will consequently be onerous for the professional or the merchant.

The obligation was actually introduced by the Monti government in 2012, but no sanctions were in place. Customers who were refused payment by credit card or debit card only had the right not to pay, until the counterparty accepted the electronic payment. Since 2012, there have been numerous attempts to apply sanctions to merchants who refused electronic payments. The Draghi government managed to predict them, but the postponement a year ago questioned when the fines could really begin.

The sanctions could be further postponed with subsequent decrees. And another problem concerns the methods of applying the rule. The citizen could report the merchant who refuses the payment with the pos, but the police, at that point, would have to do an inspection with the merchant who could claim to have had a line problem with the device, then Resolved.

The new limit for cash payments

On January 1, 2022, however, the crackdown on cash payments began. The ceiling has dropped to one thousand euros. This means that all transactions exceeding € 999.99 must be traceable, i.e. they can no longer be carried out in cash. The new stakes for cash payments are those provided for by the tax decree of the summer of 2020 during the Conte-bis government which set a décalage with a threshold of two thousand euros starting from July a year and a half ago, with the promise of go down again, to a thousand euros, from 1 January 2022.