Fines of 1,000 euros from the Inland Revenue to taxpayers who make or receive these payments

It is always advisable to be very careful when handling money and especially when money passes from hand to hand. The tax assessments leave no escape for tax evaders, but not even for the most honest citizens who make mistakes. And attention is recommended because the year-end controls of the Revenue Agency are now underway with very heavy fines for these distracted taxpayers.

Not only those who do not report some income but also those who fail to provide information by distraction are exposed to the risk of financial penalties. Likewise, the tax authority carries out automatic checks on income tax returns to verify the exact correspondence of the data provided. This is because it could happen that the declarant hides the perception of other income in order to benefit from some important economic subsidies. In fact, in most cases, to obtain state aid it is necessary to belong to low income brackets.

And the citizens who receive financial shock absorbers could be subject to investigations by the tax authorities. In particular, with the checks of the Revenue Agency, you risk fines of 5,164 euros on the ISEE declarations in these cases. The pecuniary penalties for those who violate the laws are so high precisely to discourage any attempt at tax fraud. On the other hand, whoever conceals income commits an illegal act because it acts to the detriment of the State by not paying the taxes due. To avoid the spread of fraudulent actions, fines of 1,000 euros are imposed by the Revenue Agency for taxpayers who make or receive these payments. As well as investigations by the tax authorities on withdrawals and savings on current accounts and postal books of some customers.

The fight against tax evasion and money laundering has led the government to adopt restrictive measures on the use of cash. The transfer of hard cash from one entity to another will soon undergo further tightening. Starting from January 1, 2022, it will no longer be possible to pay in cash over € 999.99. The payment of amounts exceeding € 999.99 can only be made through electronic and therefore traceable means. Furthermore, according to the Legislative Decree 157/2019, this threshold applies to any type of payment between natural or legal persons.

Consequently, even a donation of cash to children or relatives must not exceed the limit of 999.99 euros. In addition, compliance with this rule applies not only to those who make cash payments over € 1,000, but also to those who receive them. And the financial penalties for those who violate the laws amount to 1,000 euros. On the other hand, the sanctions against professionals or taxpayers who do not report any violations are much higher. In such cases, the amount of the fines starts from a minimum of 3,000 and reaches 15,000 euros.