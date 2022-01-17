fines of up to 3,600 euros for offenders

Vaccination obligation in Austria from 1st February. Vienna has confirmed the entry into force of compulsory anti-Covid vaccination for adults, with fines between 600 and 3,600 euros for offenders. Chancellor Karl Nehammer reiterated this, presenting the new rules and saying he was aware of the “sensitive” nature of this measure, a first in Europe.

The Chancellor’s announcement

“As planned, we will make vaccination mandatory in early February,” for those over 18, he said at a press conference in Vienna. “It is a sensitive bill, but in conformity with the Constitution”, and which needs “an adaptation phase” that will allow recalcitrant people to be vaccinated “until mid-March”, added the chancellor. In Austria, 71.5% of the population has already received a complete vaccination scheme, while on Saturday 27,000 people demonstrated in Vienna against this measure accused of violating individual freedoms.

The sanctions

“There will be checks”: not being vaccinated will constitute a “crime” subject to pecuniary “sanctions” of between 600 and 3,600 euros in case of recidivism, he explained. Unvaccinated people will receive a first dose notice and those who do not show up will be fined. The law provides for up to four fines per person. The bill is expected to be approved by parliament on Thursday.