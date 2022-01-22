Households applying for state aid and subsidies must first provide a set of personal and property data. To identify the right to bonuses and economic benefits, it is first of all necessary to ascertain the state of need of the applicant. To this end it is necessary to update the information relating to one’s financial condition every year. The DSU must therefore include not only personal data but also income and equity data. You must therefore declare the value of the house or the rent if you do not own a property. As well as the balance and the average balance of the current account must be reported. In addition to the traditional account, you must also enter any postal accounts, term or free deposits, name books, etc.

One often wonders how much money to keep in the account to ensure recognition of certain specific government subsidies. This is because the social safety nets are mostly intended for the economically weaker taxpayers.

For example, families with incomes up to 35,000 who bear certain expenses will receive € 375 for 8 months. To benefit from state aid, citizens must certify their income and must not exceed specific thresholds. However, fines of up to 5,000 euros will rain on families if the INPS discovers these discrepancies on DSU and ISEE.

In fact, those who fill out the single substitutive declaration could in fact make mistakes in reporting some information. Keep in mind that the ISEE is calculated also on the basis of the data that the citizen declares under his own responsibility. In case of inaccuracies, the declarant has the possibility to correct the information transmitted.

Fines of up to 5,000 euros will rain on families if INPS discovers these discrepancies on DSU and ISEE

There could be inconsistencies between the income declared in the DSU and that ascertained by the INPS and Revenue Agency checks. This happens if the data provided by the taxpayer and those emerging from the tax audits do not coincide. It could therefore emerge that the citizen who requests bonuses and subsidies actually possesses much higher sums of money than those included in the DSU.

In such cases, according to what the INPS establishes in circular 118/2010, there is an undue perception of economic benefits. The body that paid the subsidies therefore proceeds to impose penalties ranging from 500 to 5,000 euros. This is because the taxpayer will have unjustly received state checks precisely for having declared incomes lower than those ascertained by INPS. In the presence of data corresponding to the actual income condition, he would not have been able to benefit from the concessions.

Deepening

Applications for € 400 allowances for working mothers and housewives with these requirements are underway