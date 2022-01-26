Fines on emissions: Volkswagen saves itself with the electric

Emissions fines: Volkswagen Group saves itself thanks to increased sales of plug-in, electric and plug-in hybrid cars. No sanctions from the EU, therefore.

Emissions fines: VW stops at 118.5 g / km

It is the same VW to let people know that, “Based on preliminary data, in 2021 the Group achieved average CO2 emissions of 118.5 g / km“In cars sold in the EU. It is a level of 2% below the legal target, although final confirmation from the European Commission will come later. The value is calculated according to the emissions approved in the homologation procedure WLTP, with stricter limits than the previous standard, the NEDC. The figure for 2021 is therefore not comparable with that of previous years, which indicated only apparently lower values. In 2020, for example, the media had stopped at 99.9 g / km, thanks to tests carried out at lower speeds and therefore with lower emissions. Christian DahlheimGroup Sales Manager, explains: “Almost one in five vehicles delivered in Europe last year was electrified, and more than half of these were 100% electric. This helped us to further reduce the fleet’s CO2 emissions and to meet the EU target. “

But Wolfsburg has only recently switched from coal to gas

In 2021 the German group delivered 472.300 electrified vehicles in the European Union, 64% more compared to 2020. The percentage of 100% electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) has risen at 17.2% of total deliveries (in 2020 it was al 10.1%). Volkswagen therefore claims the role of “undisputed market leader in the BEV segment in Europe, with a market share of around 25%. But Dahlheim ensures that we are alone at the beginning of a strategy which should lead to being a leader in electricity globally. Without any more problems as regards the EU limits on emissions: “As part of the NEW AUTO strategy, we will continue to consistently pursue the electrification of the range. In 2030, we expect a share of 100% electric vehicles 60% in Europe“. Although, in other respects, Volkswagen is closing a certain delay. The Wolfsburg power plant, which produces electricity for the factory and district heating for the city, has only recently been converted from coal to gas. A solution to cut with 1.5 million tons of CO2 per year, equal to the annual emissions of 870,000 cars.

READ ALSO Diess brakes on BEVs? For the Italian press only