finished shooting the film with two unexpected surprises in the cast!

The Son is the new film project by Florian Zeller, French writer, playwright and director who made his big screen debut with The Father 2020, inspired by his play of the same name, winner of two awards Oscar both for the non-original screenplay and for the starring interpretation of Anthony Hopkins. At present this realization, also a transposition of a theatrical piece by the film-maker, has concluded the production, as can be seen from the words and images of the artist himself.

Florian Zeller himself, in fact, shared, directly from his personal Instagram profile, the photo that immortalizes him holding a clapperboard, a sign that the filming of The Son have officially ended. If the news is already very positive, we must also take into account another factor. The director, in addition to confirming the conclusion of the production, has tagged all the most important cast members and in addition to those already known Hugh Jackman (Peter), Laura Dern that embodies Kate, Vanessa Kirby which lends its face to Beth we also have the unexpected Zen McGrath (Nicholas) and especially, Anthony Hopkins who returns to work with Zeller after the huge success of The Father. No doubt about it, you can’t change a winning team!

The Son is produced by Ciné @, Embankment Films, Film4, Ingenious Media, Neddy Dean Productions And See-Saw Films with distribution by Sony in the United States. The cast also sees the involvement of Akie Kotabe that embodies Mr. Yama, William Hope who interprets Andrew, Danielle Lewis in the role of Jessica and finally Nancy Baldwin. At the moment we do not know when the realization will arrive in Italian cinemas even if we know that it should arrive in cinemas in 2022, at least in the United States of America.

