finished shooting with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling

Joe and Anthony Russo have announced the end of filming on The Gray Man, an ambitious high-budget spy-action Netflix that will see Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans juxtapose on screen for the first time.

What is The Gray Man about?

The film, based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, will revolve around the figure of Court Gentry, a former secret agent, also known in the world of international espionage as “the Gray Man”. A nickname earned through years of service at the CIA, in which he became a living legend of undercover operations, being able to silently drop from one role to another without any problem and then, having accomplished the impossible, vanish. into nothingness without leaving traces behind it, as if it never really existed.

The Russo brothers

“The Gray Man is in fact a spy movie. For fans of The Winter Soldier, it is a similar film in the sense that we are trying to insert it in a very modern and current environment that we are also dealing with globally between spy networks and the CIA ”explained the Russos. “It will be fun to see Chris in a role opposite to Captain America.”

The cast

The protagonists will be Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, but the entire cast will be nothing short of stellar: Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanus, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard and Regé-Jean Page.

The Gray Man: The announcement

When they tell you to leave the set because the filming of The Gray Man is over… ”wrote the fillmaker account in accompaniment to a photo of Joe Russo shouting behind the scenes of the film.