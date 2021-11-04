finished wedding. And from her social networks the photos disappear together – Corriere.it

from Federica Bandirali

She was spotted in the center of Milan while walking with her agent and a friend. Disappear from his account all the two-way photos with the player. And a mysterious Instagram Stories by Guendalina Rodriguez appears

Marriage ended between Mauro Icardi And Wanda Nara: to confirm the break between the two states Yanina Latorre, a friend of Nara. Host of the TV show Los angeles de la maana did not mince words: Wanda Nara separated, I spoke to her just this morning he said. Latorre did something else, showing the conductor his phone with messages from Wanda on live TV. I’m alone in Milan, I’m working and I don’t want to know anything about anything anymore: this would seem to be the clear content of text messages between friends. Of course Wanda Nara on Thursday 4 November was seen walking through the streets of the center of Milan in the company of her assistant and a friend, but not even the shadow of Mauro Icardi. The footballer also totally disappeared from social networks: his profile disappeared as they are The two-way photos of Mauro and Wanda disappeared from the profile of the attorney and entrepreneur.

Gwendolyn’s message According to the Argentine media, this definitive separation would be due to a new rapprochement between Icardi and Eugenia Suarez, who would join him in Paris. Triggering reason for the fury of the Nara who returned alone in the Lombard capital. Meanwhile, it seems that too Guendalina Rodriguez, who had openly confessed one liaison with Icardi, he wanted to send a signal to Wanda Nara: on her Instagram account she posted a photo of her passport, destination Paris. And an inscription M. arrival. Where M could stand for Mauro.