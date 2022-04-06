Finishing started in the gym and then moved on to the field. Out Zaniolo and Veretout. PHOTO! VIDEO!
© photo by Gabriele Chiocchio
Roma played Roma’s final training session, in view of the European away match, against Bodø / Glimt. Vocegiallorossa.it was present in Trigoria and followed LIVE the first 15 ‘of the session. For the Giallorossi still out Zaniolo and Veretout, while Spinazzola did individual work on field B.
12:11 – The time allowed for printing ends. As well as our live
⌛The team starts the exercises with the ball and the 15 ‘allowed to the press expires
From our correspondent in Trigoria @Gabrioc #As Roma #BodoRoma #UECL
– VoceGiallorossa.it (@VoceGiallorossa) April 6, 2022
12:07 – Finish the athletic part with this exercise.
LIVE TRIGORY – Don’t miss the time for a few laughs during the session @OfficialASRoma
From our correspondent in Trigoria @Gabrioc#As Roma #BodoRoma #UECL
– VoceGiallorossa.it (@VoceGiallorossa) April 6, 2022
12:00 – Veretout and Zaniolo still absent.
11:57 – Increase your running intensity:
LIVE TRIGORY – Increase the pace of the session @OfficialASRoma
From our correspondent in Trigoria @Gabrioc#As Roma #BodoRoma #UECL pic.twitter.com/na7WYtuDMs
– VoceGiallorossa.it (@VoceGiallorossa) April 6, 2022
11:54 – The session continues with muscle activation:
LIVE TRIGORY – Muscle activation on the pitch for @OfficialASRoma
From our correspondent in Trigoria @Gabrioc#As Roma #BodoRoma #UECL pic.twitter.com/pbyC4Czx8x
– VoceGiallorossa.it (@VoceGiallorossa) April 6, 2022
11:50 – Warm-up with the ball starts:
LIVE TRIGORIA – Warm-up with the ball for the @OfficialASRoma
From our correspondent in Trigoria @Gabrioc #As Roma #BodoRoma #UECL pic.twitter.com/Lxd3S4U03w
– VoceGiallorossa.it (@VoceGiallorossa) April 6, 2022
11:44 – Slowly the team begins to reach the field. Among the former are Cristante and Veretout.
11:40 – The team has started work in the gym.
11:25 – On field B, Spinazzola is carrying out individual work.
11:20 – The field session will be held on Campo Testaccio.
Next game: Bodø / Glimt-Rome, Thursday 7 April at 21:00
Probable formation (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Oliveira, Zalewski; Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Abraham.
Ballot: Ibanez / Kumbulla.
In doubt: –
Beware: Kumbulla, Ibanez.
Disqualified: –
Unavailable: Spinazzola (rupture of the left Achilles tendon), Zaniolo (flexor problem), Veretout (physical problem).