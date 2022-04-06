Finishing started in the gym and then moved on to the field. Out Zaniolo and Veretout. PHOTO! VIDEO!

Vocegiallorossa.it

© photo by Gabriele Chiocchio

Roma played Roma’s final training session, in view of the European away match, against Bodø / Glimt. Vocegiallorossa.it was present in Trigoria and followed LIVE the first 15 ‘of the session. For the Giallorossi still out Zaniolo and Veretout, while Spinazzola did individual work on field B.

12:11 – The time allowed for printing ends. As well as our live

12:07 – Finish the athletic part with this exercise.

12:00 – Veretout and Zaniolo still absent.

11:57 – Increase your running intensity:

11:54 – The session continues with muscle activation:

11:50 – Warm-up with the ball starts:

11:44 – Slowly the team begins to reach the field. Among the former are Cristante and Veretout.

11:40 – The team has started work in the gym.

11:25 – On field B, Spinazzola is carrying out individual work.

11:20 – The field session will be held on Campo Testaccio.

Next game: Bodø / Glimt-Rome, Thursday 7 April at 21:00



Probable formation (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Oliveira, Zalewski; Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Abraham.



Ballot: Ibanez / Kumbulla.



In doubt: –



Beware: Kumbulla, Ibanez.



Disqualified: –



Unavailable: Spinazzola (rupture of the left Achilles tendon), Zaniolo (flexor problem), Veretout (physical problem).