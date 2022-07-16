Finjus calls to reconsider domain extinction project

The Institutionality and Justice Foundation (Finjus) considered that the domain extinction bill approved by the Senate should be reconsidered because it contains provisions that go beyond the scope of action of the figure.

For Finjus, the approval of this rule should not be guided by external urgencies, but should be ensured that it reflects the extinction of ownership as an autonomous legal-patrimonial consequence.

It considers that this is developed through the exercise of action independently of whoever is its owner, giving rise to a jurisdictional process that maintains opportunities for contradiction and that culminates with a judgment of a declaratory nature of ownership, attached to the institutionality and order. constitutional.

It adds that the broad catalog of illicit acts susceptible to asset forfeiture that are detailed in article 6 of the bill, “would seem to conflict with the autonomous and independent nature of the asset forfeiture figure, since it directs the action from a substantial valuation of the illicit and not with respect to the proper consideration of the good.

It states that the project does not appropriately separate the domain extinction procedure from the accreditation of the criminal criminal conduct of the person who is reputed to be the owner of the property.

“It must be a procedure on real rights or assets incorporated into the patrimony of a person. However, the project seems to bring the process closer to determining the eventual participation or responsibility in the commission of illicit acts, either to obtain the property or to use it in criminal activities”, indicates Finjus.