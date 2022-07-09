Finjus: Lisandro Macarrulla was not required to take leave from the Ministry of the Presidency

Santo Domingo, DR

Servio Tulio Castaños, executive vice president of the Institutional and Justice Foundation (Finjus), assured this Thursday that the Minister of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarrulla, was not obliged to take a license from his position, since the The law does not establish any procedure against him.

However, Castaños described the minister’s decision as prudent, pointing out that criminal responsibility is personal and the accusatory file of the Medusa Case indicated the son of Macarulla, more he has not been identified as part of the alleged ruse.

“I see it as an act of prudence on his part, but he was not obliged to take a license, because the law does not establish that. He has not been seized, nor has he been cited and it has been shown that he has nothing to do with it… Criminal responsibility is personal”, specified the director of Finjus.

Likewise, he affirmed that the initiative of the Minister of the Executive Power is directly linked to the personal relationship he maintains with the President of the Republic Luis Abinader, for which he had the “delicacy” to request the license.

On Wednesday night, the Minister of the Presidency Lisandro Macarrulla requested a work license, which was accepted this Thursday afternoon by the President, after the mention of his son in the accusatory file of the Medusa case, in which the former Attorney of the Republic, Jean Alain Rodríguez, appears as the main implicated.