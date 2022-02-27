Finland and Sweden dismiss Russian warning about NATO

Finland and Sweden rejected warnings from their neighbor Russia that their possible entry into NATO would cause “serious political-military consequences” for the two countries.

The Russian foreign ministry expressed concern in a statement on Friday about what it called efforts by the United States and some of its allies to “drag” Finland and Sweden into NATO and warned that Moscow would be forced to take retaliatory measures. if they joined the alliance.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Saturday that “we have heard this before.”

“We don’t think this is a military threat,” Haavisto said in an interview with public broadcaster YLE. “If Finland were NATO’s external border, this means that Russia would certainly take it into account when planning its defense. I don’t see anything new” in the statement issued by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zajarova, Haavisto added.

The Russian-Finnish border, of 1,340 kilometers, is the longest of a member of the European Union with Russia.

In Sweden, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson responded to Moscow’s statement at a news conference with military commander Micael Byden.

“I want to make it very clear. Sweden itself and independently decides its security policy,” said Andersson.

With the invasion of Ukraine, Moscow’s relations with the West have fallen to their lowest point since the Cold War.

“It is clear that if Finland and Sweden join NATO, which is above all a military organization, this will bring serious political-military consequences, which would require retaliatory measures by the Russian Federation,” Zajarova warned at a press conference on Friday.

Zajarova maintained that, although each state has the sovereign right to choose how to guarantee its security, all members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe confirmed their adherence to the principle that a state should not achieve its security to the detriment the safety of another.

“We consider Finland’s course in maintaining the policy of military non-alignment to be an important factor contributing to stability and security in Northern Europe and the European continent as a whole,” Zajarova added.

“We cannot help but see the consistent efforts of NATO and some of its members, mainly the United States, to drag Finland and also Sweden into the alliance,” he added. He noted that NATO military exercises on their territories have increased.

Although they are not members of NATO, Finland and Sweden work closely with that alliance and allow their forces to train on their territories. Helsinki and Stockholm have increased their bilateral defense cooperation in recent years and have agreed to close military cooperation with the United States, Britain and Norway, which is a member of NATO.