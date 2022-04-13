Finland and Sweden move closer to NATO despite Putin’s warnings

Concerns about possible use of chemical weapons in war in Ukraine 4:45

(CNN) — When Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, his goals were clear. He wanted to break his neighbor, assert Russian authority in Eastern Europe, and make the West think twice before expanding militarily and politically to Russia’s borders.

But on one major front, Putin’s plan appears to have failed: The war has united the West against Moscow in a way that seemed unimaginable in January.

Now Finland and Sweden, officially non-aligned nations, are inching closer to joining NATO, the US-led military alliance.

Finland is expected this week to produce a report on the country’s security policy. Precisely, a key step on the way to the possible request to join NATO.

That report is expected to kick off discussions in Finland’s parliament about joining the alliance, discussions Prime Minister Sanna Marin said she hoped would be concluded “before mid-summer.”

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Monday it was “important” that neighboring Sweden followed a “similar process” which he hoped would take some time. “But of course we exchange information all the time, and hopefully, if we make similar decisions, we could do it around the same time,” he added.

Sweden will have elections later this year, in which NATO will likely be a key campaign issue. And the main parties may not be opposed to joining the alliance.

Sweden’s Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, did not rule out the possibility of joining in an interview with SVT at the end of March. Sweden is conducting a security policy review due to be completed by the end of May, and the government is expected to announce its position following that report, a Swedish official told CNN. In addition, she added that her nation could make her position public sooner, depending on when neighboring Finland does.

Public opinion in both countries has changed significantly since the invasion, with allies and NATO officials generally supportive of joining the two countries. The only serious objection could come from Hungary, whose leader is close to Putin, but NATO officials believe Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s arm could be twisted.

Given that Putin started his war by demanding that NATO roll its borders back to where they were in the 1990s, the fact that this is being considered represents a diplomatic disaster for Moscow. And if Finland, in particular, were to join, Putin would suddenly find that Russia shares an additional 1,300km border with NATO.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned on Monday that NATO enlargement would not bring more stability to Europe.

“We have repeatedly said that the alliance itself is more of a confrontational tool. It is not an alliance that provides peace and stability, and further expansion of the alliance will of course not lead to greater stability on the continent.” European,” he said.

Rob Bauer, the head of NATO’s military committee, told reporters on Tuesday that the alliance had not ruled out new members, but said it was ultimately up to Finland and Sweden to decide whether they wanted to join, Reuters reported. .

“It is a sovereign decision for any nation that wants to join NATO to apply, something they have not done so far… We are not forcing anyone to join NATO,” Bauer said.

What may come for NATO

Nor has Putin’s invasion motivated Ukraine to back down from its desire for greater integration with the West. Although the country is unlikely to join NATO, its efforts to join the European Union have accelerated since the start of the war. This would take a long time and could also face stiff opposition from Hungary, which is already locked in a nasty battle with Brussels over its violations of the rule of law, prompting the EU to propose suspending central funding to Budapest.

Yet again, the fact that it is being talked about and the level of support among EU leaders and officials is another indication of how united the West is against Russia.

It is noteworthy that since the beginning of the war, the West has remained largely united in its response to Russia, whether through economic sanctions or military support for Ukraine.

However, some challenges lie ahead that will test how united this alliance really is against Russia.

Firstly, if Russia is found to have used chemical weapons in Ukraine, there will be enormous pressure on the West, particularly NATO, to take an even more active role in the war, something the alliance has so far been reluctant to do. now.

NATO members have already discussed the red lines and the measures that should be taken in case of chemical weapons, but those details are still private to prevent Russia from taking preventive protective measures.

However, any NATO intervention would almost certainly lead to a less stable security situation in Europe, as the West would risk a military confrontation with Russia, a nuclear power, which would likely respond by intensifying its attacks in Ukraine and possibly in Europe. other areas of traditional Russian influence.

Second, the cost-of-living crisis in many European countries could soon test the unity of future Western sanctions on Russia and embargoes on Russian energy.

If, ultimately, Western Europe’s economy is seen as more important than holding Russia to account for waging war on its peaceful neighbor, then Putin might get away with invading an innocent country to some extent.

But for now, with that unity largely holding, it’s clear Putin’s desire to disparage the Western alliance has backfired, and the strongman has secured pariah status for his nation, possibly for years.

