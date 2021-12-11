Finland announces the choice of the F-35A – Defense Analysis

As anticipated by press leaks in recent days, Finland has chosen Lockheed Martin’s F-35A fighters to replace the F / A-18C / D Hornet and plans to order 64 aircraft with the package of weapons and training systems for a contract worth 8.379 billion euros (9.44 billion dollars).

This was announced by the Helsinki government specifying that the construction of hangars and other necessary equipment in the bases that will host the new aircraft will require an additional 777 million euros while another 824 million euros will be reserved for the optimized weapons package and for future contractual changes. .

Overall, the cost of the HX Program for the renewal of the fighter aircraft fleet, launched in 2015, is expected to reach a total cost of approximately 10 billion euros.

“LF-35 best suited our needs,” Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said at a press conference. Finland is the 14th nation to acquire the F-35 which will enter service starting in 2027, as stated by Air Force Chief of Staff, General Pasi Jokinen.

The choice strengthens the defense cooperation of the small Nordic nation with its allies, especially the United States and Norway, said researcher Charly Salonius-Pasternak of the Finnish Institute for International Affairs, quoted by the news agency Reuters.

“Finland and Norway are already training together in the north, so it will be a political decision to determine what information will be shared and when,” he told Reuters, referring to the possibility of jets sharing data in real time.

Unlike Norway (which already employs F-35As), Finland is not a NATO member but has forged stronger ties with the organization in recent years and has chosen military equipment compatible with NATO members. Similarly Norway is a member of NATO but not of the European Union.

In 2014 Finland and Sweden, also non-NATO members, signed an agreement to jointly train and enable NATO assistance in crisis situations.

Moreover, it is clear that the choice of the F-35, imposed on the Boeing F / A-18E / F Super Hornet but also on the Eurofighter Typhoon T4, on the Dassaul Rafale F $ and on the Saab JAS 39 Gripen represents a “slap” to the programs and rhetoric on European defense and industrial cooperation of EU members in the military procurement sector.

“The F-35 will provide Finnish industries with unique digital capabilities leveraging fifth generation engineering and manufacturing,” said Bridget Lauderdale, Lockheed Martin vice president and general manager of the F-35 program.

“Production work will continue for more than 20 years and support work for the F-35 will continue into the 2070s,” Lauderdale said in a statement.

Boeing said it was disappointed with Finland’s decision, adding that the company still sees significant international interest in its F / A-18 Block III Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler. Sweden expressed regret over the decision that penalized Saab while respecting the decision.

USAF and Lockheed Martin photos