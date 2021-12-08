Finland, Prime Minister Sanna Marin goes to the disco despite having been in contact with a positive at Covid: it is controversy

The case of SMS – However, before apologizing, the premier defended herself by stating that, initially, she was told not to have to stay in isolation having received two doses of the vaccine but that she would later receive a message from the health services and the security police saying to avoid social contacts anyway. SMS that she would not have noticed because she had left her mobile phone at home.

According to what is reported by the Bbc, when the next day she noticed the message, the premier immediately took a swab and tested negative. According to the Finnish Covid guidelines, anyone with a double dose of the vaccine does not need to isolate themselves if they come into contact with a positive case.

However, according to the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, separate guidelines for ministers and government employees also recommend limiting social contacts immediately after contact. Speaking to reporters, Marin said she was not provided with this guide. She said she took personal responsibility for the lack of information and again apologized for her actions.

Opposition politicians said Marin should have set a good example by voluntarily isolating himself instead of going to the club. “It was irresponsible,” he said My Laiho, National Coalition Party deputy