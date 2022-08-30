Finland: Private party scandal takes its toll on Prime Minister Sanna Marin

The political figure of the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, has suffered a serious setback in her country as a result of the scandal of the photos and videos of her partiesdespite the numerous expressions of solidarity received and the praise for his work as head of government.

The uproar caused by these images has placed Sanna Marin in a delicate political situation, as her public image has worsened and the opposition – especially the far-right True Finns party – accuses her of spending more time partying than solving problems. from the country.

According to a recent survey published in the newspaper “Helsingin Sanomat“, 42% of Finns admit that their opinion of the prime minister has worsened as a result of the scandals, while only 9% have a better opinion of her and 46% still think the same as before.

“SANNA THE PARTY”

The social democratic leader36, made headlines around the world last week after leaking a video of him singing and dancing at a private party with a group of famous people.

Sanna Marin voluntarily submitted to a test for drugs to deny the rumors, spread by the social networksthat he had taken narcotics, but the same day his innocence was proven, a new controversy arose.

The press published a photo of two friends of Sanna Marin kissing almost bare-chested at a party held in early July at the prime minister’s official residence, the day after attending a rock festival.

It didn’t take long for social networks to coin an ironic nickname to refer to the young president, which was later used by some media outlets: “Bile-Sanna” (something like sanna the party girl).

EMOTIONAL AND POLITICAL COST

These controversies took their toll, first of all, on an emotional level. At a rally of her party, Sanna Marin claimed between tears and with a tremulous voice -an unpublished image of her- of her her right to “joy and fun” and criticized the fact that images of the her private life.

But they have also had a political cost, since her figure as an efficient prime minister, capable of successfully managing the pandemic of covid or the process of integration into NATO, has been eroded for reasons unrelated to its government work.

Ilkka Ruostetsaari, Professor of Political Science at the University of Tampere, explains in an interview with EFE that to understand the controversy caused by the images of Marin celebrating, one must first understand the Finnish political culture.

“We are used to our leaders interacting with other members of the economic, political or cultural elite, but it was something new that Marine partying with ‘influencers’ and celebrities. Watching the videos, many thought his behavior was not appropriate for a prime minister,” Ruostetsaari said.

In his opinion, it is understandable that there are citizens upset with Marineeven though you obviously have the right to enjoy your free time as you please.

“There are those who think that it is not very opportune that we see the First minister partying while people live very difficult times due to rising inflation, the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine“, he points out.

CRITICISM FROM THE RIGHT AND THE LEFT

Sanna Marin has been criticized above all by voters from the conservative spectrum, who are the majority outside the metropolitan region of Helsinkibut also by older leftists, a key sector for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) that he presides over.

“In Finland, as in the other Nordic countries, there is a contradiction regarding what is expected of political leaders. On the one hand we want them to be modest and behave like ordinary people, but at the same time we expect them to be very competent in making difficult political decisions,” says Ruostetsaari.

Despite the media noise, the young president still has the majority support of the RDS and from the other four political groups in the government coalition (the Center Party, the Greens, the Left Alliance and the Swedish People’s Party).

However, there is no doubt that the recent scandals have affected his leadership within the Executive just seven months before the next general election.

The Social Democrats have issued a warning to Marin to avoid new scandals and his coalition partners want the public debate to stop revolving around his private life and focus on political proposals.

“I think her political figure has weakened, because she was the absolute leader of the Social Democrats and they had never criticized her before, but now there are critical voices within the party,” says Ruostetsaari.

In his opinion, the SDP remains very dependent on the prime minister, because her great popularity has contributed to increasing support for the Social Democrats and there is no other candidate as charismatic as her.

“A serious problem with the SDP is that its voters are very old – their average age is around 70 – and that is why the party is making a big effort to attract younger voters. For this reason, Sanna Marin, as a young leader and woman, it is very important for the party”, he affirms.

Despite this, given the proximity of the elections, a new scandal could cause his party to withdraw its confidence in him or that one of his government partners decides to break the coalition.

EFE