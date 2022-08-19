Finland’s Prime Minister is upset at leaked videos

This is the ruler who challenges Putin 2:22

(CNN) — Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Thursday that she was upset that videos showing her partying and dancing with friends in a private setting have been made public.

“These videos are private and recorded in a private space. It bothers me that these have been released to the public. I spent a night with my friends. We just partied, also in a boisterous way. I danced and sang,” Marin told reporters in Kuopio, Finland.

He said they also drank, but he was not aware of any drug use during the party. Marin also denied that the leak of the videos was part of a blackmail scheme.

“I am not being blackmailed. These are private videos and they were not supposed to be public,” the prime minister said, adding that “they were recorded this summer and in a private home. I’m not going to say whose house it is.”

In 2019, Marin apologized after a photo of her surfaced in a nightclub after the foreign minister tested positive for covid-19.

“I did wrong. I should have considered the situation more carefully,” Marin said in a television interview with public broadcaster Yle at the time. But she also said that she is an “individual, a person, a real person too, even though I am prime minister. Therefore, I will not change the way I behave. Of course, I have to be careful what I say because it can be represented as the whole government, but I am still a person and I will be in the future too.”