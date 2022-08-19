Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin Admits She Was at a ‘Wild’ Party – NBC New York

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin said she did not take any drugs during a “wild” party at a private home, adding that she did nothing wrong by letting her hair down and partying with her friends.

A video posted on a social network shows six people dancing and imitating a song in front of a camera, including the Finnish prime minister.

Later in the video, Marin, 36, is on her knees on what appears to be the dance floor with her arms behind her head dancing as she imitates a song.

ANNA MARIN DENIED THAT SHE HAD USED DRUGS AT THE PARTY

“I am disappointed that it has been made public. I spent the night with friends. Partying, quite wild, yes. I danced and I sang,” she told Finnish broadcaster YLE on Thursday.

“I have not used drugs or anything other than alcohol. I’ve danced, sung and partyed and done perfectly legal things.

I have also never been in a situation where I knew others had done it,” Marin said, according to the Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper.

It was unclear when the party, which was reportedly attended by Ilmari Nurminen, a member of the Eduskunta, or Parliament, for the Marin Social Democratic Party, and Finnish singer Alma, was held.

Marin — who in December 2019 became Finland’s youngest-ever prime minister — said she spends her free time with friends just like other people her age and intends to remain the same person as before.

“I hope it is accepted. We live in a democracy and in elections everyone can decide these issues,” she commented, according to YLE.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is not opposed to Finland and Sweden joining NATO, but will respond if he perceives threats.

Critics have pointed out that Finland, which shares an 832-mile land border with Russia, faces high electricity prices, among other problems stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The country recently abandoned its long-standing neutral stance and applied to join NATO.

In July, Marin attended a popular Finnish rock festival.

In December, he publicly apologized after partying until 4 a.m. without his work phone, for which he was not informed that he had been in close contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19.

She did not test positive when tested.