Finlombarda and Sparkasse finance Magic Pack: new investments and internationalization

GADESCO – Finlombarda, financial company of the Lombardy Region, e Sparkasse – Cassa di Risparmio di Bolzano concluded the syndicated loan operation of Magic Pack (Happy Group), a company based in Gadesco Pieve Delmona active in the production of expanded polystyrene containers for the food industry and modern distribution.

The operation, which has a total amount of 13 million euros and a duration of 7 years, will be used to finance new investments for the development and internationalization of the company.

RELAUNCHING INVESTMENTS.

“The number of companies financed has risen to seven for a total of 78 million euros in investments in favor of the territory as part of Syndicated loans, the tool designed to relaunch the investments of Lombard companies in synergy with the credit system”, he declared Michele Vietti, President of Finlombarda Spa. “With this speech Sparkasse – Cassa di Risparmio di Bolzano confirms its vocation to support businesses”, declared Emiliano Picello, Head of the Corporate Banking and Foreign Services Department of Sparkasse – Cassa di Risparmio di Bolzano.

