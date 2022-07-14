Finn Wolfhard, the star of ‘Stranger Things’ who debuts as a director with 19 years

finn wolfhard the star of stranger things with only 19 years embarks on a new adventure and will launch into directing and writing for Hell of a Summer with his friend billy brik ( When You Finish Saving the World ) of 22 years .

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but what little is known is that it will be a horror feature film which will soon start filming in Ontario, Canada and will be produced by 30West.

In addition to directing, the directors will star alongside fred hechinger (The White Lotus, Pam and Tommy) his own the movie. “I am very excited to co-direct my first feature film,” said Finn Wolfhard. “I have the opportunity to work with amazing cast and crewand working with a company like 30West and Aggregate is a true dream».

Finn Wolfhard became known with 14 years for his role as Mike Wheeler in stranger things from Netflix. As a result of that he made the leap to the cinema as Richie Tozier in Item of New Line Cinema and has recently starred Ghostbusters: Afterlife from Columbia Pictures. His career is about to take off, starting in the world of directing and co-starring with Julianne Moore A24’s dramatic comedy titled When You Finish Saving the World of Jesse Eisenberg and produced by Emma Stone.

Finn Wolfhard already did his directorial debut in 2020 with his first short film: Night Shifts. The short was accepted at the Fantasia Film Festival, where it received the Audience Award Silver for the best Canadian short film.