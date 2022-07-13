Finneas: Billie Eilish’s brother ‘doesn’t want to be any more famous than he already is’

Johnny Hallyday’s housekeeper, driver and security officer spoke to Paris Match about the singer’s last days in 2017.

“I accompanied him to the end. He was weak but he was hanging on,” explained Karl, the star’s driver, who worked for him for many years. “He was weak but he was hanging on. I even went to get him a pair of crutches and a bike which is still in the theater because he said he needed to build up his muscles to get back on stage. He didn’t never gave up, and we weren’t going to tell him that it was all for nothing.”

Housekeeper Fati spoke about Laeticia and her infallible support, in particular an image that marked her a lot: this time when she saw him feeding Johnny with a teaspoon.

“Until the end, she was there, refusing that the nurses take care of the intimate toilet” continued Karl. “Madam has gone heaven and earth to look for a remedy. If we had told her that there was one twenty hours away to save Monsieur, she would have gone there…”

For his part, the security officer Jimmy spoke about his last interview with Johnny.

“I had brought a box of chocolates and, to get his hands working, he chose a wrapped one,” he recalled. “There were a lot of people around us; I said ‘I’m leaving’, and as I kissed him on the forehead, he only said one thing: ‘Be careful of the girls, of my woman.’ I felt his gaze on me until I disappeared…”

As for his final moments with the singer, Fati added, “He shook my right hand really hard; he’s never done that before. So I said to him, ‘You know, you’re in my heart. ‘ He replied: ‘I know, Fati, I know. See you tomorrow.'”