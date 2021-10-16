Finneas is not just the brother-of

Finneas O’Connell contributed to the birth of one of the great pop talents of the last twenty years, being the producer and co-writer of the two Billie Eilish records. However, he had a career of his own even before collaborating with his sister. He played on the Warped Tour 2015 with the Slightlys and in those same years he started releasing solo material. To say, Eilish’s first single Ocean Eyes it was meant for his band. Obviously after the boom of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? tried to make his stuff known to a wider audience and so he released the EP Blood Harmony who already showed off his talents as a sensitive musician and author.

However, it is his first real album to reveal his ambitions as an artist capable of writing the We Didn’t Start the Fire of his generation and not too interested in becoming one of those top 40 ghost authors. A Concert Six Months from Now that opens the disc is a candidate to be one of the best Covid-themed pieces with its dramatic crescendo and the gesture of buying a concert ticket scheduled for 2022 used as a metaphor for the desire to save a relationship in crisis. The Kids Are All Dying he’s another big guy who owes something to Elton John. Finneas sings falsetto about the opportunity to write about sex and love in an age of global warming and school killing.

Even if his zeal is sometimes excessive, see the impressionistic Peaches Etude, the idealism with which Finneas writes sincere songs in an age of cynicism is remarkable. And it often hits the mark. The key piece of the album is The ’90s, a zoomer’s homage to an era when everything was simpler, with an amiably murky beat, soft vocals, a drop why not dubstep and a text that celebrates the pre-Internet era with the same nostalgia with which Ray Davies sang old England in The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society.

Loading... Advertisements

There are also lighter pieces like the R&B of Happy Now, in which a celebrity’s self-pity is told amid boos and giggles, and the playful Around My Neck. It could be considered his answer to Bad Guy of his sister, between dark pop groove and disturbing moans. Someone else would have turned it into a song from bad boy. Finneas no, he’s a good guy and so the piece doesn’t have anything threatening, it almost looks like an invitation to a family lunch.

This article was translated by Rolling Stone US.