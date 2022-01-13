Finneas O’Connell, who is Billie Eilish’s brother among the Coachella 2022 performers

It was announced, just a few hours ago by the organizers, among the many artists who will fill the stage of Coachella 2022 with their music and art. Here is Finneas O’Connell, the singer, producer and actor brother of Billie Eilish

While his younger “little sister” Billie Eilish is one of the three headliners of the California Coachella 2022 festival – alongside Harry Styles and Ye – also Finneas O’Connell, aka FINNEAS, will participate in one of the six evenings of the most important musical festival of the year that returns – after two years of cancellations due to the pandemic – in its suggestive location on the outskirts of Palm Spring, at the Empire Polo Club. Coachella 2022 it will be held on the weekend of April 15-16-17 and the following weekend of April 22-23-24. According to the calendar just shared, FINNEAS is expected on stage on one of the two Sundays. That’s who Finneas O’Connell is, Billie Eilish’s brother.

Born in Los Angeles on July 30, 1997 (24 years old), he is well known singer, author And US record producer who, very young, has already collected 8 Grammys thanks to the music written and composed for numerous artists, including Billie Eilish (he collaborated on his albums "When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?" and "Happier Than Ever") . He also produced Selena Gomez's single "Lose You to Love Me" which topped the Billboard Hot 100, along with two tracks on Camila Cabello's 2019 album "Romance". In 2020 he produces together with Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco the global hit "Lonely".

Billie Eilish turns 20: all there is to know about her However, the singer also has a solo career to his credit. After his debut EP “Blood Harmony“(2019) which includes his best known song”Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”, Finneas O ‘Connell, aka FINNEAS has released other unreleased singles that have had some success. We’re talking about “What They’ll Say About Us”, “Can’t Wait to Be Dead”, “Where The Poison is” and the Christmas hit “Another Year”. All before arriving at last October 15th 2021, when the artist gave birth to his new recording project called “Optimist“. All the songs it contains will most likely be part of FINNEAS ‘lineup of performances at the next Coachella. The young artist began writing songs at the age of 12, also being part of a band called The Slightlys.

A career also in cinema The more attentive will surely have recognized his unmistakable profile because yes, Finneas O ‘Connell is also a well known one face of American cinema and television series. After starring in 2011 in “Bad Teacher – A bad teacher“With Cameron Diaz and in 2013, in the film”Life Inside Out“O’Connell achieved international fame with his role as Alistair in Fox’s musical comedy-drama series,”Glee“. However, there are also several appearances in other fiction, including the episodes of the American sitcom “Modern Family“.