Finnish horror hits theaters with Teresa Palmer as the highest point

Sinister Twin is one of the premieres of the week with a new horror story and here we will tell you what we thought. Review WITHOUT SPOILERS!

Horror movies return to theaters this Thursday, June 9, with Sinister Twin, a Finnish film directed by Taneli Mustonen, from a screenplay by Aleksi Hyvärinen and Taneli Mustonen. Next, we will tell you our opinion about the 92-minute long feature film, with its positive and negative points about this story that reaches the genre. Our spoiler-free review!

The plot revolves around Rachel and her husband anthony, who move to the other side of the world after a tragic accident that claims the life of one of their twins and hope to build a new life with their surviving son. What begins as a time of healing in the quiet Scandinavian countryside turns into a nightmare as Rachel begins to unravel a dark truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces trying to take him over.

Currently, an important aspect to take into account in horror to generate positive sensations in the public is to have an original story or one that contains an interesting twist about its history to become a new attraction. On this occasion, The Twinas its original title, lacks these characteristics and loses strength in its argument as the minutes go by, and it is in the script where we find the main flaws.

In the film, the faithful audience of the genre will find classic elements that have been used countless times, so in the end it feels like a kind of recycling carried out in the wrong way. Due to its history and the folk horror side, it would not be at all strange for the public to feel like they are seeing a spin-off of other films that have the same treatment and a similar premise, if not directly the same.

Unfortunately, the common places are constantly visited during much of the film and do not leave room for surprise either, since its most important twist that leads to the end can be discovered in the first few minutes, being completely predictable. In addition, the closure is also confused by explanation overload that makes no sense, so the plot twist has no impact.

As we advance in the title, Theresa Palmer It is the most important strength of the film with a great performance and a character that has a good development, but within this script it cannot be exploited to the fullest and it is halfway there. In conclusion, Sinister Twin It presents an unoriginal plot that wanders in its ending and denatures its characters.