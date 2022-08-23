Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin Tests Negative for Drugs After Video Leaked

Women post dance videos in support of Finnish PM 2:33

(Reuters) — Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has failed a drug test following the release of a video last week of her partying with friends, the prime minister’s office said on Monday.

Videos of Marin, 36, partying with Finnish celebrities began circulating on social media last week and were soon published by various media outlets in Finland and abroad.

On Thursday of last week, Marin said she was upset that videos of her dancing at private parties were posted online, as they were meant to be viewed only by friends.

Marin, who became the world’s youngest serving government leader in December 2019, agreed to take a drug test on Friday, saying she had never used drugs and had not seen anyone do so at the party she attended. attended.

Social Democrat leader Marin also said that her ability to carry out her official duties had not been affected on the Saturday night in question and that she would have left the party had she been required to work.

Some Finns have expressed support for Marin and others have raised questions about his judgement.