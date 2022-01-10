Fintech, Bitcoin, stocks or gold: how to invest in 2022?

If at the end of the year it is time to take stock, at the beginning of the year it is time for planning. Never like this 2022However, it was difficult to make any predictions or plans investment: with Covid casting a long shadow over the entire year, smearing any short-term projection with indecision, interpreting the markets has become extremely complex.

Where to invest in 2022?

There are too many variables and very few certainties at stake: what the market can become in the “new normal” is very complex to imagine. It is necessary to start from a perspective vision, however, to frame the context and prepare to respond to any shock that may be felt in the months to come.

An important fact to start from is the trend of Nasdaq (completely similar to that of other US stock market indices), since it is explicit in defining the current situation:

The arrows point to three crucial points addressed in this incredible growth: the bursting of the bubble in 2001, the subprime crisis of 2008 and the advent of the pandemic in 2020. What now?

The views of analysts advise caution regarding the stock market: if it was a “bubble” in 2000, what can it be today in 2022? The reality is, however, more complex than this simple reflection because, paradoxically, the technology market seems to be able to hold more potential today than in 2000, with more and more digitized people and with the leap of the Covid months to allow new and further ambitions in many aspects of digital. However, we are talking about prices tripled compared to the highs of 2000, with the greats of Silicon Valley becoming even bigger and with a crisis in the production of chips that makes it clear how much the increase in demand corresponds to an increasingly hungry market for products. and services.

But if the stock market is in danger of being close to a new breaking point, how can you protect your capital? Inflationary pressures advise against dormant deposits (yet in Italy the savings held in the bank are continuing to increase) and real estate returns to raise the ridge after years of falling. Gold And Petroleum these are long-standing speeches, on which to think in different perspectives, especially in the event of a sudden crisis on the stock markets. The cryptocurrencies are a new and further variable that in many ways can be linked to technology stocks and that for many others can be close to the concept of "bubble". In recent weeks, the prices have deflated, but many are praising new incredible goals for bitcoin, authorizing new short-term speculative ambitions.

Bill Gates has invested in luxury while the entire technological world invests in Fintech, the Metaverse seems to be a more long-term perspective than an immediate impact, China is trembling while the US is not doing very well and the energy market is experiencing very high geopolitical fibrillations with a completely uncertain outcome. Therefore?

This is the context, never as complex as today. Never as in this case, therefore, space for comments: where (and why) to invest in this 2022?

