Fintech Law Project, with report for first debate

The project of Fintech Law o Organic Law Amending various Laws for the Development, Regulation and Control of Technological Financial Services is ready for the first debate in the Plenary of the Assembly.

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, the Economic Development Commission approved the report with six votes in favour. The president of the organization, Daniel Noboa, delivered the document, this Thursday, April 7, to the Legislative Presidency so that it can continue with the respective process.

Since November 2021, the assembly members of the Commission have worked on the analysis and treatment of the bill. Here observations and written contributions have been presented by assembly members, citizens, unions, organizations and public or private actors.

Scope of the bill

The report establishes the parameters of recognition, operation and control of the ‘fintech’. These are companies that use the technology to provide financial products and services or support financial entities.

In this sense, the project Law incorporates these entities into the private financial sector. On the one hand, the organizations of technological financial services and on the other at specialized deposit and electronic payment companies.

The report also expands on the concept of electronic means of payment and they are recognized as other payment mechanisms.

This includes transfers for payment or collection, credit cards, debit cards, recharges, electronic wallets and other payment systems focused on technology, in the terms determined and regulated by the Monetary Policy and Regulation Board.

The Presidency of the Assembly You have a period of 60 days once the report is received to carry out the debate in plenary.



