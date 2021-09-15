Fintech MoneyLion, the app for bitcoin and ethereum purchases

The Fintech MoneyLion platform is rolling out cryptographic features within its app, which allow customers to buy and sell bitcoin and ethereum. The service will be available to all US customers outside of New York and Hawaii, Monday’s announcement reported.

Customers will initially be able to buy and sell bitcoin and ethereum, as well as use bitcoin through their debit card to make purchases. Fintech also plans to add support for other cryptocurrencies in the future.

Credit: Pixabay

MoneyLion leveraged the Zero Hash custody service for bitcoin transaction and custody services. The launch of the new services is currently underway and should be available to all eligible MoneyLion customers by October 5th.

MoneyLion, which reported having 1.8 million customers in June of this year, offers banking, lending and investment solutions within its app and plans to go public on the New York Stock Exchange later this month via the special purpose acquisition company Fusion Acquisition.