fintech offer fortnight advances

Among Mexicans it is common for the situation to arise in which half of the fortnight arrives and we run out of money, the first thing we could think of is asking a friend for a loan, or requesting a payroll advance from your bank, but today the fintech offer another alternative.

We talk about the new financial entities linked to the digital realm. Like a traditional bank, these new companies offer services to manage your money without having to use cash. And although they offer fewer benefits than a bank card, they are characterized by being much more accessible and practical.

What are fintechs?

These new institutions respond to the global trend of the implementation of digital technology, through this medium they have revolutionized the way services are provided. financial services. Practically, its intention is to carry people’s banking and economic-administrative processes in a simpler and more friendly way.

These benefits offer the possibility of being used as a means of payment and transfer, a tool for managing personal finances, they also offer credit services, and even the possibility of paying your fortnight in advance.

How to receive the advance of my fortnight with a fintech?

The service is called Salary On-Demand, and some companies in Mexico have begun to offer it as a benefit to their customers. An example of this is minwhich allows you to have access to your salary for the days worked simply by requesting it from your apps.

As it is a digital process, it does not generate any type of administrative charge in your bank, unlike the payroll advance. On the other hand, making a payroll advance through a fintech has a fixed rate of between 39 and 49 pesos, depending on the entity that provides the service.

After requesting the salary, it will be reflected directly in your bank account, and when the date arrives, the fintech will make the corresponding discount. Remember, you can only request the money for the days you have already worked.

