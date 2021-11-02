Fintech, partnership between Tot and Visa is born

A partnership is born between Tot and Visa. This was announced by the newly created fintech banking platform which will be operational from the beginning of 2022. Tot is dedicated to freelancers, micro-enterprises and commercial businesses, a market segment “which today is very under-served by traditional financial institutions”, notes Tot. At the Salone dei Pagamenti Doris Messina, CEO and Co-Founder of Tot, will speak at the panel ‘The future of digital payments for PA and SMEs’ to bring to the market the “future vision on value-added financial services for freelancers, micro-enterprises and commercial businesses, also built on the basis of an important partnership with Visa” informs Tot. Tot’s goal is to “digitize and simplify the banking, financial and economic management of businesses, combining the most advanced collection and payment functions with financial planning and management tools “. Thanks to this agreement, “Tot will make available Visa Business Credit cards dedicated to companies, characterized by a dynamic ceiling and built around the actual liquidity needs of companies “adds the fintech platform.

“With the presence at the Salone dei Pagamenti we want to give an anticipation of what will be the future of banking management, financial and economic aspects of micro-enterprises and freelancers. Thanks to the partnership with Visa, which firmly believes in the value of innovation to support the growth of even the smallest companies, we have the ambition to offer advanced, secure and digital payment tools and concretely respond to the needs of a market segment that still today it is under-served by traditional financial institutions “ says Doris Messina, CEO and Co-Founder of Tot.

“In Europe, SMEs form the backbone of the economy and represent two thirds of jobs in the private sector” comments Luca Moroni, Head of Visa Business Solutions Southern Europe. “They are therefore playing a fundamental role – continues Moroni – in the path of Europe’s economic recovery and their ability to embrace and integrate digital technologies has never been so important”. “Visa – adds Moroni – is constantly committed to supporting the digitization of businesses by helping them understand the benefits offered by new payment technologies. We are therefore delighted with this partnership with Tot to offer new payment solutions dedicated to businesses and merchants to digitize and optimize business processes, reducing costs and consequently increasing competitiveness “.