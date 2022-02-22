Fintech Technisys was acquired for US$1.1 billion

fintech Technisys was acquired by SoFi Technologies for US$1.1 billion and became a new Argentine unicorn. The company founded by the Argentine Miguel Santos will join SoFi to offer personalized financial services to its customers and to allow other banks or technology companies to use its platform.

Technisys develops software solutions with a focus on digital banking. Have more than 100 million bank customers in 16 countries, with a focus on Latin America. The company was named by Forbes as one of the top four emerging providers of banking platforms.

The share purchase transaction is equivalent to approximately 10% of SoFi’s market valueAs reported The Wall Street Journal. The purchase gives the US company control of its own banking platform, the core technology that banks use to power mobile banking apps, open accounts and track customer deposits.

As reported by SoFi in a press release, it is estimated that the acquisition of Technisys will generate up to 800 million dollars in additional revenue through 2025 and deliver cost savings of up to $85 million over that period. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

“Technisys has built an attractive and fast-growing business on a unique and critical strategic technology that all leading financial services companies will need to keep pace with digital innovation. The acquisition of Technisys is an essential element to offer SoFi members and our partners a unique digital experience”, expressed the CEO of SoFi, Anthony Noto. “Under the leadership of co-founder and CEO, Miguel Santos, Technisys has emerged as a proven leader in Gen 3 multi-product core banking technology. We are excited to bring its technology offering to SoFi Technologies and offer it to our hundreds of millions of customers worldwide. the world,” he added.

Among its main products are Digital Cyberbank and Cyberbank Core. The first consists of a platform that allows the creation of a digital ecosystem with personalized banking experiences, while Core is a state-of-the-art system that helps retail banks to implement and strengthen their digital banking. Through the latter, banks and financial institutions of various types can create new products and services based on tools provided by the platform.

In this way, Technisys joins the list of now 12 Argentine unicorns or those created by Argentines that already make up Mercado Libre, Despegar, OLX, Globant, Auth0, Vercel, Alpeh, Mural, Bitfarms, Ualá and Tiendanube.