: Fintonic and Affor Health join forces to promote the financial and emotional well-being of workers ::

Financial well-being is closely related to the emotional well-being of workers and directly affects productivity and absenteeism. Within this framework, the agreement reached between the financial app Fintonic and Affor Health, a consulting firm specializing in mental health at work, is signed to promote the development of financial skills and competencies that improve the psychosocial health of people in organizations.

In this context, the meeting “The importance of financial management for emotional well-being” will be held on October 20, in which Lupina Iturriaga, founding partner and Co-CEO of Fintonic, and Anabel Fernández Fornelino, Co-Founder and CEO of Affor Health, in order to address the main implications of financial problems in the emotional health of workers and in the activity of companies.

“Stress caused by negative economic situations affects six out of ten workers, according to international studies, and women are 33% more likely to suffer from it1. Very significant data on the significant incidence of financial stress in the work environment that In addition, it can increase in times of uncertainty such as the current one”ensures Lupina Iturriaga.

According to Affor Health, 60% of sick leave in Europe is caused by episodes of stress. “We are facing a silent enemy, but very destructive, as well as costly because the economic consequences of neglecting the mental health of employees are unaffordable for any company or society. To get an idea of ​​the magnitude of the problem, in 2016 the International Organization of Labor estimated the cost of labor depression in Europe at 641,000 million euros per year”it states Anabel Fernandez Fornelino.

The agreement between both companies will facilitate access to the Personal Finance Program, designed by Fintonic to promote financial education, to more than 400,000 active workers in the AfforHealth Employee Assistance Program (PAE).

This Personal Finance Program will offer a pioneering online training environment, interactive in nature, and supported by experts that favors the understanding of basic concepts, shows rules to follow and the best management techniques, as well as advice to change incorrect daily habits. This proven methodology allows you to optimize the control of the domestic economy, plan income and expenses, manage debt, save and increase your income, among other aspects.

Impact of lack of financial education on emotional well-being

The lack of training in financial matters translates into difficulties in saving and insecurity in the face of possible unforeseen events. A Fintonic study finds that in Spain only one in two citizens saves and the average saver reserves 7% of their salary for this purpose, well below the recommended 20%. With regard to future forecasts, barely 5% of those under 35 years of age have a pension plan.

In addition, various analyzes confirm that financial education is the basis of financial well-being, and that this not only affects economic stability, but also emotional, family and social balance.

About Affor Health: At Affor Health we have been innovating as managers of psychological health in organizations worldwide for more than a decade. Convinced that people are the fundamental piece, we have a positive impact on our environment by offering services that contribute to promoting their mental health and well-being in the professional and personal spheres to improve their quality of life (SDG 3). We are the first Spanish B Corp specialized in psychosocial health management at work.