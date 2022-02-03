Fiom “dismantles” the Ferrari production prize and criticizes outsourcing

Fiom-CGIL dismantles the enthusiasm of the Fim / Cisl and Ferrari for the new award announced to the employees of the Cavallino yesterday during the dissemination of the new balance sheet numbers of the Maranello house. This is a long-standing battle, which has led to bitter divisions in the past years, so much so that the Specific Labor Contract currently in place in Maranello has not been signed by Fiom-CGIL.

Recalling that “a Ferrari worker has fixed annual wages lower than 10,000 euros compared to a Lamborghini worker”, the union is therefore critical. “Also this year in February, as inevitable as the appointment with the Sanremo Festival, the thunderous news arrives – it is the irony of Fiom in a note today – on the amount of the bonus paid by Ferrari to employees: 12,000 euros is a figure Incredible, the news, however, is also the result of a skilful communication strategy by the automotive giant. So we need to clarify it “. The amount we are talking about, Fiom specifies, “is in gross amount and is paid only to those who have not made even one day of absence during 2021. Even a single day of sickness involves the loss of hundreds of euros of premium. This system can obviously induce the worker not to be certified as sick in order to avoid heavy economic repercussions “.

And according to the CGIL initials, “the reasoning that has incredible repercussions on participation in strike initiatives is also similar: participating in a day of strike in Ferrari can result in a reduction in salary of almost 1,000 euros gross, with all due respect to the right to strike sanctioned by the Constitution “.

This analysis should also be accompanied by reasoning on the whole variegated world of workers who work for Ferrari, but are not employed by Ferrari and therefore do not have the recognition of any award. Thousands of workers find themselves in these conditions between contracts and work carried out externally, workers who often carry out key tasks for production but who do not participate in the redistribution of the “pharaonic” Ferrari award. Obviously these are workers hired by other companies and the topic therefore shifts to the issue of contracts and the supply chain.

Fiom-CGIL concludes: “It is undeniable that the premium figures are considerable, but it is equally undeniable that the salary structure is the result of a contractual history that allows the luxury giant to manage 30% of workers’ salaries by binding the ‘disbursement to the results of production and the presence of workers, without any positive impact on the wages of those thousands of workers who work in the variegated world of outsourcing “.