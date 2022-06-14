Fiona Ferrer presents Musicaverse and Fansverse

The businesswoman and writer Fiona Ferrer has thrown herself fully into the digital world with Musicaverso and Fansverso, two new concepts of collecting digital experiences of singers and celebrities to which international stars have already joined like Johnny Depp, Paris Hilton, Kate Moss, Emily Ratajkowski or Lindsay Lohan among others.

Musicaverse offers singers a platform for his followers to buy NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and be part of their communities, with exclusive content and unique experiences for each singer. fansversefor its part, offers the same functionalities and possibilities to celebrities (artists, influencers, actors, writers,…)

In July 2022 they will be officially presented Fansverso.com and Musicaverso.com, led by Fiona Ferrer and a team of professionals, technicians and developers with more than 20 years of experience in startups, multinationals, marketplaces and blockchain in the banking, consumer goods, fashion, consulting and media sectors. communication.

Both Fansverse and Musicaverse are spreads in the market and offer some benefits to users to facilitate the purchase of NFTs without having knowledge of Blockchain or cryptocurrencies since they allow payment with a debit or credit card for NFT purchases and the user does not need to have an NFT wallet.

Blockchain technology

Both platforms are built on the Blockchain technology of Ethereum using the Polygon layer and any user can see the ownership of each NFT, both on our Platforms and on Polygonscan and IPFS.

Influencers, actors, artists and writers are already in negotiations with this first platform aimed at those who admire content creators.

NFTs open the door to a new digital age, allowing celebrities (singers, actors, artists, influencers, writers,…) transfer both unique experiences and verifiable ownership of their creations to their followers.

