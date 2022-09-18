Fiona strengthens into a hurricane before reaching Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico, with a hurricane warning by Fiona 3:18

(CNN) — Fiona has strengthened into a hurricane and now has sustained winds of 80 mph with gusts up to 100 mph, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The center of Hurricane Fiona is located about 80 kilometers south of Ponce, Puerto Rico.

Fiona is the third hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, after Danielle and Earl.

“Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours as Fiona moves near Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and over the southwestern Atlantic,” the hurricane center said. “Hurricane conditions are expected in Puerto Rico today, and are expected in parts of the eastern Dominican Republic tonight and Monday.”

Tropical storm-force winds are already occurring in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands with several locations reporting wind gusts of more than 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service office in San Juan.

Thousands of people without electricity

The impacts are already being felt, with more than 90,000 customers in Puerto Rico without power as of 7:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, according to PowerOutage.us. On St. Croix, a Teagues Bay weather station reported a 94 km/h wind gust, while the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport reported a 88 km/h wind gust.

Very heavy rains of 304 to 406 millimeters are forecast in a wide swath of Puerto Rico. Most of the rain is expected on Sunday and isolated spots in southern and eastern Puerto Rico could see up to 635mm, according to the hurricane center. The northern and eastern Dominican Republic are also forecast to see 101 to 203mm of rain, with isolated totals of up to 304mm possible.

“These rains will produce life-threatening flash flooding and urban flooding in Puerto Rico and the eastern Dominican Republic, along with landslides and landslides in areas of higher ground,” the hurricane center said.

Storm surge poses another threat and could raise water levels 12 to 36 inches above normal tide levels along the southern coast of Puerto Rico and in the Dominican Republic, where onshore winds will be strongest. .

A hurricane warning, indicating that hurricane conditions are expected, was issued for Puerto Rico, including the islands of Vieques and Culebra, and was later expanded to include the eastern Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo to Cabo Francés Viejo. The US Virgin Islands and the northern coast of the Dominican Republic, from Cabo Francés Viejo west to Puerto Plata, are under a hurricane watch Sunday morning, meaning hurricane conditions are possible in the next 48 hours.

The threat will not end once the storm passes between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic: further strengthening is forecast and the storm could become a Category 2 hurricane as it moves east of the Bahamas, where the government has issued a warning. tropical storm for the southeastern Bahamas and a tropical storm warning or the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Tropical storm conditions are possible in the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas by Monday night or early Tuesday.

CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam contributed to this report.